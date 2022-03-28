PM Barzani discusses energy security with UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazrouei, the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure of the United Arab Emirates, on the sidelines of the sixth annual 2022 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum in Dubai on Monday.

“We discussed new regional trade routes, energy security and opportunities in roads, dams and infrastructure,” Prime Minister Barzani tweeted.

I’m pleased to have seen Minister @HESuhail on the sidelines of #ACEnergyForum today.



We discussed new regional trade routes, energy security and opportunities in roads, dams and infrastructure. pic.twitter.com/0yJQSn2Z0Q — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) March 28, 2022

The Kurdish leader will talk about energy development and the future of the Kurdistan Region at the 2022 Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum on Monday afternoon.

“Nearly fifteen years since the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) passed legislation setting the foundations for an independent oil and gas sector in the region, Iraqi Kurdistan has achieved great strides, producing half a million barrels of oil and half a billion cubic feet of gas daily,” the Atlantic Council program says. “However, there is tension with the federal government in Baghdad over constitutional rights and power-sharing.”

“As Erbil and Baghdad work toward a solution, a vibrant energy sector continues to make strides in bringing these significant resources to market, offering powerful lessons for the rest of the country and the wider region.”

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Mar. 25 to brief investors on opportunities “in our energy sector and discuss with the leadership recent regional developments.”

Moreover, the prime minister will also attend the World Government Summit. That summit is held annually with the participation of many well-known international officials and personalities in Dubai.