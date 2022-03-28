Security

8 children injured by gunfire in Afrin: SOHR

The SOHR report said the children were injured in the Mirkan village in Ma'batly district in Afrin countryside north of Aleppo.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Eight children were injured by machine gunfire in Afrin (Photo: Sinam Mohamad/Twitter)
Eight children were injured by machine gunfire in Afrin (Photo: Sinam Mohamad/Twitter)
Syria Sinam Mohamad SDC Afrin al-Hamza Division United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Eight children were injured on Sunday by machine gunfire from Turkish-backed groups in Afrin, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor, reported on Monday. 

The SOHR report said the children were injured in the Mirkan village in Ma'batly district in Afrin countryside north of Aleppo after a Turkish-backed faction in the Satiyah village fired a machine gun.

Sinam Mohamad, the representative of the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) mission in the United States, blamed the al-Hamza Division for the incident. 

Turkish-backed factions have occupied Afrin since March 2018, when the Turkish army launched a cross-border offensive against the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG). 

Since then, the local population has faced kidnappings and arrests, often for ransom.

Moreover, there have been several explosions in Afrin and infighting between Turkish-backed factions, which have caused civilian casualties.

A recent report released by the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria documented how Turkish-backed groups in Afrin are continuing their looting and pillaging of the occupied Syrian Kurdish enclave.

Read More: Turkish-backed groups continue looting Afrin: UN report

Recently, SOHR also reported Kurdish civilians were arrested after participating in Newroz (Kurdish New Year) celebrations.

Read More: Civilian arrested in Afrin after participating in Newroz celebrations

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive