PM Barzani and OPEC Secretary-General discuss impact of international conflicts on the global energy market

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Mohammed Barkindo, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), on the sidelines of the World Energy Forum in Dubai on Monday.

The two officials discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations, the latest developments in the region, and the adverse effects international conflicts have on the global energy market.

They also stressed the importance of coordination, cooperation, and concerted efforts to bring about global stability.

Prime Minister Barzani arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Friday to attend two conferences, the Global Energy Forum and World Government Summit, which began on Monday and will continue through Tuesday.

On Monday, Prime Minister Barzani said that the Kurdistan Region will become a “net exporter” of natural gas to Iraq, Turkey, and Europe in the “near future” during the speech he delivered at the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Forum in Dubai.

