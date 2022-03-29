Security

Security forces arrest suspected ISIS suicide bomber in Syria's notorious al-Hol camp

Clashes erupted between armed men in the 4th and 5th sections of the al-Hol camp.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Counter-terrorism forces of the SDF in northeast Syria. (Photo: SDF Coordination and Military Center/Twitter)
Syria ISIS Al-Hol Camp Syria

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An alleged ISIS suicide bomber was arrested before he could blow himself up in the 5th section of northeast Syria's al-Hol camp, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor reported on Monday.

Security forces launched an operation in the 5th section of the sprawling camp, the SOHR report said. 

Moreover, clashes erupted between armed men in the 4th and 5th sections of the enormous camp. 

The Syria-based North Press agency also reported clashes erupted in the camp on Monday. One ISIS member was killed during those clashes.

On Mar. 2, North Press reported that intelligence reports indicated that ISIS is plotting a full-scale attack on al-Hol. 

On Tuesday, North Press tweeted that the Asayish again received information indicating ISIS is plotting an attack.

On Jan. 20, ISIS launched a large-scale attack on Hasakah's al-Sina'a prison, which hosts around 3,000 to 3,500 suspected militants.

The SDF announced on Jan. 30 that it had fully recaptured al-Sina'a after the remaining ISIS fighters there surrendered after ten days of fighting.

According to data from the UN, al-Hol is the largest camp for refugees and internally displaced people in Syria, hosting about 56,000 people.

Most of al-Hol's residents are Iraqis and Syrians, but the camp also includes many foreign families thought to have links to the Islamic State. 

The local authorities have attempted to reduce pressure on the displacement camps in northeast Syria by repatriating Iraqis and allowing displaced Syrians to return to their places of origin.

