'Kurdistan Region about to enter a new phase': KRG Spox

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) spokesperson Jotiar Adil said the Kurdistan Region is about to enter the global energy map due to the current changes taking place in the world.

"The Kurdistan Region possesses good underground energy, such as oil and gas, but this wealth does not belong to this generation only, but rather to future generations," Adil said during a speech on the sidelines of the Ashna Youth Forum in Erbil.

He pointed out that the KRG has been working on diversifying its sources of income, which will increase job opportunities for youths.

"The Kurdistan Region is about to enter a new and different phase," he said. "It is about to enter the global energy map."

"From the geopolitical point of view, we are facing a major change, and through it, a great development will be achieved in the region and, in turn, job opportunities will increase as well," he added.

On Monday, Prime Minister Barzani announced that Kurdistan Region will become a "net exporter" of natural gas to the rest of the country and Turkey and Europe in the "near future."

