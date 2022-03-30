Politics

President Biden writes letter to Kurdistan Region president 

author_image Kurdistan 24
Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani (right) during a meeting with US Ambassador to Iraq Mathew Tueller in Erbil, March 30, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan Region Presidency)
Kurdistan Nechirvan Barzani Joe Biden Matthew Tueller

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller delivered a letter from President Joe Biden to the Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Wednesday. 

In his letter to Barzani, President Biden reiterated the US support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Region Presidency. 

In their meeting, Barzani and Tueller discussed the latest political developments in Iraq, including the ongoing government formation process, the upcoming regional election, and Erbil-Baghdad relations, the statement added.

The two officials agreed that the country needs healthy governance grounded in “true partnership and commitment to the constitution and its principles.”

They also discussed the latest regional developments, including the Vienna talks with Iran over its nuclear program. 

The letter comes as Iraqi and Kurdish parties are in talks to form a new government. Fierce fundamental disagreements between Muqtada al-Sadr’s Saving the Homeland Alliance and the Shiite Coordination Framework have delayed the formation of a new Iraqi government for months. 

