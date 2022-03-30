Masoud Barzani discusses political situation in Iraq with US Ambassador

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – President of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani received the US Ambassador to Iraq Matthew Tueller and his accompanying delegation in Erbil on Wednesday.

In their meeting, the officials discussed the political situation in Iraq and the government formation.

Tueller reiterated his country's support for the Kurdistan Region's stability. He also said that the United States wants the next Iraqi government to be strong.

President Barzani and Ambassador Tueller also exchanged views on the challenges and obstacles Iraq presently faces and the pressure political parties are presently under by those seeking to disrupt the constitutional and democratic process in the country.

For his part, Barzani said the country's parliament and other institutions must carry out their duties and implement principles of partnership, abide by the constitution and not succumb to pressures.