Coalition provides ambulances to Syrian hospital

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The US-led coalition provided three ambulances to a hospital and two medical clinics in northeast Syria.

"This week, #Coalition forces divested 3 ambulances to the Jadeed Bagarra hospital, as well as the Dhiban and Baghouz medical clinics to bolster emergency response capabilities in #NESyria," the official Twitter account of the US-led Special Operations Joint Task Force-Levant (SOJTF LEVANT) announced on Thursday.

The coalition regularly delivers aid and supplies to the SDF and the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga. It invariably underscores that such assistance helps these friendly forces combat ISIS and maintain stability and security in northeast Syria and the Kurdistan Region.

In October, the coalition delivered a large shipment of medical supplies for emergency care to the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga forces. The shipment included stretchers and emergency room surgery kits.

