Kurdistan Region signs contract for feasibility study of railway project

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Minister of Construction Dana Abdul Karim signed a contract with the Spanish consul-general in Erbil for a Spanish company to conduct a feasibility study of a major railway project in the autonomous region.

After signing the contract, the Director-General of the Ministry of Construction and Housing, Agreen Abdulla, told a press conference that the Spanish company is responsible for studying the economic feasibility of the project to extend the railway in the Kurdistan Region.

He explained that the project's first phase includes extending the railway from the Kurdistan Region's Ibrahim-Khalil border crossing with Turkey to the Parwezkhan crossing with Iran.

Abdulla pointed out that the coronavirus pandemic previously disrupted the project. Nevertheless, in 2021, a budget was allocated for it.

The feasibility study costs $2.6 million.

Abdulla previously announced in early March 2021 that the government had begun to develop designs for a project to extend railways, which includes cities in all of the Kurdistan Region, in cooperation with a number of companies.