PM Barzani stresses importance of peaceful coexistence in Akitu greeting

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated Christians in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world on the Babylonian Assyrian New Year (Akitu) on Thursday.

“On the occasion of the Babylonian Assyrian New Year (Akitu), we extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to the Chaldean, Assyrian and Syriac brothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq and the world, wishing it to be a year full of happiness and joy for Kurdistan and the whole world,” the prime minister said in a statement.

“On this occasion, we cannot but stress once again the importance of consolidating and promoting a culture of peaceful coexistence among all components of the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani added.

“Happy Akito Day. We hope that you will celebrate this occasion with a joyous atmosphere every year,” he concluded.

The Assyrian New Year, known as Akitu, marks the beginning of the year 6772. The event is celebrated annually by members of the Christian community across the Kurdistan Region and Iraq.

The Assyrian and Babylonian calendar begins on Apr. 1, Akitu. The holiday lasts for 12 days.