Earthquakes hit Kurdistan Region’s Kalar and Khanaqin districts

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Iraqi General Board of Forecast and Earthquakes announced on Saturday that an earthquake struck the district of Kalar in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq’s region of Sulaimani.

“An earthquake measuring 3.3 on the Richter scale hit eastern Kalar district,” the Iraqi General Board of Forecast and Earthquakes stated. “In the early morning on the same day, a lighter earthquake hit the same district, but the district’s residents did not feel it.”

The board has asked the residents of Kalar to stay away from walls and not to follow false information from informal sources.

Later in the afternoon on Saturday, another earthquake hit Iraq’s disputed Khanaqin district in the Diyala province, measuring 3.4 on the Richter scale. Casualties and damages are so far unknown.

The last time an earthquake hit the Kurdistan Region was on Jan 10, 2022, also in the Sulaimani province.

In January, the Kurdistan Region's Sulaimani province and Chamchamal district were hit with 4.4-magnitude earthquakes, a seismological authority reported.

At least four earthquakes were felt inside Sulaimani's city center and in its southern district of Chamchamal, Fazil Ibrahim, the head of Kurdistan Region's weather and earthquakes authority, told Kurdistan 24.