KRG Representation hosts Newroz celebration in Washington

Washington, DC, USA (us.gov.krd) – The Kurdistan Regional Government Representation in the United States hosted a Newroz celebration on the 30th of March to mark the Kurdish new year and the arrival of spring.

Mohammed Alfityan, the chargé d'affaires at the Iraqi Embassy in Washington, and KRG Representative Bayan Sami Abdul Rahman delivered the welcoming remarks. They each noted in their speeches that Newroz is an Iraqi holiday and that it is a unifying event across all communities.

Newroz is celebrated by more than 300 million people in the Middle East and Central Asia. In Kurdistan, the holiday is marked with bonfires, fireworks, and picnics, as families enjoy the warmer weather.

Guests at the reception and dinner included US officials, diplomats, academics, NGOs, senior diplomats from the Iraqi Embassy, American companies, and members of the Kurdish diaspora.

The event was sponsored by Justice For Kurds, a New York-based NGO.