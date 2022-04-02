‘I wish a blessed Ramadan to all Muslims’: PM Barzani

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated all Muslims on Ramadan, saying he hopes it brings peace, happiness, and stability.

“I wish a blessed Ramadan to all Muslims,” Prime Minister Barzani tweeted on the eve of Ramadan. “I hope this Ramadan brings peace, happiness, and stability to Kurdistan, Iraq, and beyond.”

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) issued a statement on the eve of Ramadan, April 1, asking the people of the Kurdistan Region to refrain from increasing the price of goods and foodstuffs.

The KRG warned that it will take all legal measures against profiteering.

To celebrate the holy month, residents and private businesses have begun to decorate their facades and balconies with moon and star lights.

The local authorities in the Kurdistan Region’s capital, Erbil, have placed an antiquated artillery piece by the gate of the citadel. The artillery piece is going to fire once every day at sunset during the month of Ramadan, notifying Muslims of when to break their fast.

This artillery ritual is a common tradition in Middle Eastern countries with a Muslim majority.