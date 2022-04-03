Kurdistan 24 correspondent witnesses ‘mass destruction, bodies’ in streets of Ukrainian cities

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Azad Alton, Kurdistan 24’s correspondent in Ukraine’s Kyiv, reported mass destruction and bodies on the streets of Kyiv’s Bucha and Irpin on Sunday following the fierce battle between the Russian and Ukrainian armies there.

“On Mar. 31, which marks the 35th day of the war on Ukraine, the Ukrainian Army successfully recaptured the two cities of Bucha and Irpin,” Alton said. “The war has caused extensive destruction in these two cities, and most of the buildings are entirely damaged.”

The videos that Alton sent to Kurdistan 24 show dead bodies left everywhere in the streets of Bucha city.

Bodies are seen on the streets of Bucha, a city in Ukraine's Kyiv Oblast. The Ukrainian Army recaptured Bucha after a fierce battle on March 31, 2022 (the 35th day of the war). The bodies belong to Russian soldiers and civilians. pic.twitter.com/ZXgwpUTJJk — Kurdistan 24 English (@K24English) April 3, 2022

“The bodies belong to Russian soldiers and civilians,” said Alton. “It is difficult to distinguish the bodies of civilians from the military because many body parts are scattered, and some corpses are badly deformed from burns.”

Last week heavy fighting took place in Bucha and Irpin cities, resulting in heavy Russian losses.

Mayor of Bucha Anatoliy Fedoruk announced the recapture of Bucha by Ukrainian forces on Mar. 31.