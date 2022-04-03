PM Barzani welcomes truce in Yemen conflict

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani welcomed the UN's announcement of the two-month truce in the war in Yemen on Sunday.

"I welcome the UN's announcement of the two-month truce in the conflict in Yemen and the parties' acceptance of its terms," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted. "And I also hope that the truce – at the onset of Ramadan, serves as a start to restoring stability in the region."

I welcome @UN's announcement of the two-month truce in the conflict in Yemen and the parties’ acceptance of its terms. And I also hope that the truce – at the onset of Ramadan, serves as a start to restore stability in the region -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) April 3, 2022

The warring parties in Yemen agreed to a two-month ceasefire starting Saturday. The ceasefire is expected to halt all military operations in Yemen and on the Saudi-Yemen border.

"I would like to announce that the parties to the conflict have responded positively to a United Nations proposal for a two-month Truce which comes into effect tomorrow 2 April at 1900hrs," UN Special Envoy for Yemen Hans Grundberg stated on Friday. "The parties accepted to halt all offensive military air, ground, and maritime operations inside Yemen and across its borders."

UN Envoy Hans Grundberg announces two month truce in #Yemen starting 2 April 2022. Read more: https://t.co/G4RwAaLNJx — @OSE_Yemen (@OSE_Yemen) April 1, 2022

The parties have also agreed for fuel ships to enter Hudaydah ports and commercial flights to operate in and out of Sana'a airport to predetermined destinations in the region.

"They further agreed to meet under my auspices to open roads in Taiz and other governorates in Yemen," Grundberg added. "The Truce can be renewed beyond the two months with the parties' consent."

On Mar. 20, the Houthis in Yemen attacked Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure with drones and missiles.

AFP reported that the attack did not cause any casualties, only material damages. The Saudi energy minister announced that the targeting of an Aramco oil facility saw a "temporary reduction" in production.

Prime Minister Barzani also condemned that attack.

"These repeated attacks — on vital civilian infrastructure threaten to destabilize the wider region," he tweeted. "We are in full solidarity with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia."

I condemn today’s attacks on Saudi Arabia. These repeated attacks — on vital civilian infrastructure threaten to destabilize the wider region.



We are in full solidarity with the people and government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia -mb. — Masrour Barzani (@masrour_barzani) March 20, 2022

The Houthi insurgents, against whom Saudi Arabia has been leading an Arab military coalition since 2015, claimed responsibility for the cross-border attacks. The group previously claimed similar attacks against the kingdom.

The Saudi-led coalition said it had intercepted ballistic missiles and nine explosive-laden drones targeting Jizan and other parts of the kingdom.

On Mar. 13, 12 ballistic missiles were fired against the Kurdistan Region capital Erbil, causing significant damage to a civilian residence. The attacks were later claimed by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).