Iraqi forces find and destroy ISIS tunnels: Security Media Cell

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraq’s armed forces killed a number of ISIS militants after discovering one of the group’s tunnels southwest of Nineveh province on Monday, the military’s Security Media Cell reported.

“According to accurate intelligence from the Military Intelligence Directorate, a force from the 75th Brigade in the 16th Division within the Nineveh Operations Command noticed a group of tunnels,” the Security Media Cell tweeted.

وفقاً لمعلومات استخبارية دقيقة من مديرية الاستخبارات العسكرية، نفذت قوة من اللواء ٧٥ في الفرقة ١٦ ضمن قيادة عمليات نينوى، واجب بحث وتفتيش في سلسلة جبال نويگيط جنوب غربي نينوى، ولاحظت مجموعة من الإنفاق وتم قتل احد الارهابيين الانتحاريين في اشتباك للقوة ... — خلية الإعلام الأمني🇮🇶 (@SecMedCell) April 4, 2022

A suicide bomber detonated his vest after the Iraqi forces found the hideout injuring two Iraqi officers and two soldiers. In response, “the targeting cell of the Joint Operations Command instructed the forces to withdraw and stay away from the tunnels,” according to the Media Cell.

After the Iraqi troops pulled back, the air force carried out two airstrikes against the tunnel network, killing more of the militants inside.

“Our security forces are continuing to hunt down the terrorist remnants of ISIS,” the Media Cell declared.

In cooperation with the Kurdish Peshmerga, the Iraqi military continues to hunt for ISIS remnants in rural areas of the country. Iraq’s air force also carries out routine targeted strikes against ISIS hideouts such as tunnels, often using the country’s premier F-16 fighter-bombers.