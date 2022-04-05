PM Barzani to reduce the price of electricity for bakeries

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday ordered a 50 percent reduction in the price of electricity for bakeries.

The directive followed a meeting between Prime Minister Barzani and several representatives from bakeries in the region, according to a statement from his media office.

The statement added that Prime Minister Barzani was closely informed of the problems and requirements of the bakery owners.

His directive aims to reduce the financial burden these bakery owners face as the price of flour has significantly risen in global markets in recent weeks, posing several challenges for bakeries and consumers alike.