PM Barzani marks 31st anniversary of UNSCR 688

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday marked the 31st anniversary of the passage of UN Security Council Resolution 688 on Apr. 5, 1991, after that year's Persian Gulf War.

"On this day in 1991, our partners galvanized an international coalition and the biggest humanitarian mission to prevent further genocide of our people," Prime Minister Barzani tweeted. "Today Kurdistan remains a sanctuary for anyone fleeing violence and persecution."

The Kurdistan Region commemorated the 31st anniversary of UN Security Council Resolution 688, which paved the way for a no-fly zone enforced by the US, UK, and France, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to beleaguered Kurdish civilians.

UNSCR 688 is the only Security Council resolution that explicitly mentions the Kurds. It laid the basis for today's Kurdistan Region.

Last year, one of the Kurdistan Region capital's busiest streets was named after former British Prime Minister Sir John Major for the pivotal role he played in securing the no-fly zone for the Kurdistan Region in 1991.

Another was renamed Safe Haven in reference to the secure haven established in the Kurdistan Region by the no-fly zone that shielded the Kurds from Saddam Hussein's regime.