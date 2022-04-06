PHOTOS: Ukraine's Bucha mass graves through Kurdistan 24 lenses 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Several bodies were found on the streets and neighborhoods of Bucha in Ukraine's Kyiv Oblast after Russian troops retreated, sparking international outcry and calls for war crimes investigations.

Kurdistan 24's correspondent visited one of the atrocity sites and saw 14 bodies firsthand and one of the mass graves behind a church in the city.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a video of the Bucha atrocities to the United Nations Security Council. He told the council that the Russian forces raped women, murdered children, and slashed people's throats. Moscow must face accountability for these heinous war crimes, he said.

Russia's envoy to the international organization dismissed Zelensky's remarks as "lies".

High-resolution Maxar satellite imagery released on Monday showed bodies on the streets of Bucha in mid-March when Russian forces still occupied the area. These images refute Moscow's claims that the killings occurred after its troops had withdrawn.

"Suddenly they appear on the streets lying on the road, one by one, left and right, some of them are moving, some of them showing the signs of life," said Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's envoy to the UN.