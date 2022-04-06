Humanitarian

PHOTOS: Ukraine's Bucha mass graves through Kurdistan 24 lenses 

author_image Kurdistan 24
Bodies wrapped in plastic bags at a mass grave in Ukraine's Bucha, Apr. 5, 2022. (Photo: Azad Altun/Kurdistan 24)
Europe Bucha Ukraine Russia UN War crimes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Several bodies were found on the streets and neighborhoods of Bucha in Ukraine's Kyiv Oblast after Russian troops retreated, sparking international outcry and calls for war crimes investigations.

Bodies wrapped in plastic bags at a mass grave in Ukraine's Bucha, Apr. 5, 2022. (Photo: Azad Altun/Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan 24's correspondent visited one of the atrocity sites and saw 14 bodies firsthand and one of the mass graves behind a church in the city. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky showed a video of the Bucha atrocities to the United Nations Security Council. He told the council that the Russian forces raped women, murdered children, and slashed people's throats. Moscow must face accountability for these heinous war crimes, he said. 

Hands of a dead person in a mass grave in Ukraine's Bucha, Apr. 5, 2022. (Photo: Azad Altun/Kurdistan 24)
Russia's envoy to the international organization dismissed Zelensky's remarks as "lies".

A hand sticking out of a mass grave in Ukraine's Bucha, Apr. 5, 2022. (Photo: Azad Altun/Kurdistan 24)
High-resolution Maxar satellite imagery released on Monday showed bodies on the streets of Bucha in mid-March when Russian forces still occupied the area. These images refute Moscow's claims that the killings occurred after its troops had withdrawn. 

"Suddenly they appear on the streets lying on the road, one by one, left and right, some of them are moving, some of them showing the signs of life," said Vassily Nebenzia, Russia's envoy to the UN.

