Arab League foreign ministers discuss possibility of ‘ceasefire’ with Russian, Ukrainian counterparts 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A number of the Arab League foreign ministers met with their Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to discuss the possibility of a ceasefire between the two warring states, Iraq’s foreign ministry announced on Wednesday.

Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit and foreign ministers from Jordan, Iraq, Egypt, Algeria, and Sudan met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Warsaw and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. The officials discussed ending the bloody conflict and resolving outstanding issues based on the United Nations Charter and international law.

Formed at the request of Egypt in March, the Arab Ministerial Communication Group aims to play a role in ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict that broke out in late February and displaced millions of Ukrainians.

The Middle Eastern ministers said they support any mediation initiatives to end the fighting.

The ongoing war has had significant economic repercussions on Middle Eastern countries. Egypt imports nearly 80 percent of its wheat imports from Russian and Ukrainian suppliers.

The region’s markets have also witnessed a surge in the price of cooking oil since 70 percent of the global supply comes from Russia and Ukraine.

Iraq previously announced that it supports dialogue and peaceful resolutions of the outstanding issues between the two sides.