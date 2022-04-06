20 Peshmerga graduate training course for operating vehicles donated by US military

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – On Tuesday, 20 Peshmerga graduated from a training course on how to safely sustain vehicles donated by the US military to the Kurdistan Region.

In a Facebook post, the US Consulate General Erbil said US Major David Rodriguez visited the graduation ceremony on Monday at the Peshmerga Logistics Directorate.

“The vehicles and training will enable the Peshmerga to improve their ability to protect the #Iraqi_Kurdistan_Region and work more seamlessly with U.S. forces,” the US Consulate in Erbil said.

The Ministry of Peshmerga regularly receives assistance from the coalition. The assistance usually comes in the form of ammunition and vehicles such as Humvees provided through the US Department of Defense (DoD)-funded Counter-ISIS Train and Equip Fund (CTEF) program.

Earlier, Col. Todd Burroughs, Deputy Director of the coalition's Military Advisor Group North told Kurdistan 24 that the US-led coalition against ISIS is committed to enhancing the capabilities of the M4 Warehouse.

The M4 warehouse is responsible for equipping, arming, feeding, fueling, and maintaining Peshmerga capabilities.