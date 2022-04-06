KRG cancels customs duties on foodstuffs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Council of Ministers decided to cancel customs duties on foodstuffs for two months and send a committee to Baghdad to discuss strengthening coordination in the field of oil and energy.

According to a statement, the Council of Ministers discussed various topics. Prime Minister Masrour Barzani briefed the council on his visit to the United Arab Emirates last week, where he participated in the World Energy Forum and the World Government Summit in Dubai and met several senior Emirati officials.

During the meetings, the prime minister clarified the position of the Kurdistan Region on the developments taking place in Iraq, the region, and the world, especially opportunities to strengthen the Kurdistan Region’s energy sector.

Barzani also discussed the memorandum of understanding reached between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the UAE to build institutional and governmental skills and capabilities and benefit from the successful Emirati experience in the field of e-governance and digitization of services.

The Kurdistan Region’s preparations to face the possible economic consequences of the Russian-Ukrainian war, especially regarding the import of wheat and basic food supplies, were also discussed.

The ministers stressed the importance of preparing measures to secure basic foodstuffs and avoid food shortages or increases in food prices. They approved the proposal of the ministries and other concerned authorities to abolish customs duties for two months on basic food items and supplies.

They also stressed the need to continue the policy of supporting local products in the Kurdistan Region.

The council also decided to send a high-level committee to Baghdad next week to discuss strengthening coordination and cooperation with the federal government in the field of oil and energy.