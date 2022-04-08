Russia suspended from UN Human Rights Council

WASHINGTON DC (Kurdistan 24) – The UN General Assembly voted to suspend Russia's UN Human Rights Council membership on Thursday.

This marked the first such action since 2011, when Libya's membership in the 47-member Council was suspended. Libya was then under the rule of Col. Muammar al-Qaddafi, who would be overthrown later that year.

This was also the first time that a member of the UN Security Council was suspended from a UN body.

A two-thirds majority is required for such action, and Thursday's General Assembly vote met that threshold. The result was 93 countries in favor of suspending Russia's membership in the Council and 24 against. While 58 countries abstained, their abstentions did not count in determining the two-thirds majority.

US Secretary of State Antony hailed the vote in a written statement.

"The world is sending another clear signal that Russia must immediately and unconditionally cease its war of aggression against Ukraine and honor the principles enshrined in the UN Charter," Blinken said. "The international community will continue to hold Russia to account."

Syria and Iran Support Russia

The 24 countries that voted against the resolution were, generally speaking, allies of Russia. They included countries like China, North Korea, Vietnam, and Cuba, but also Syria and Iran.

The Ukraine crisis appears to have emboldened the latter two countries. They seem to have become more aggressive, including against the Kurds—in Iraq and Syria.

Indeed, earlier this week, pro-Iranian militias in Iraq launched an unprovoked attack on an oil refinery in the Kurdistan Region. They fired three Katyusha rockets at their target, although they caused no damage.

Notably, it was the second time in as many months that Iran or pro-Iranian elements attacked a petroleum-related target in the Kurdistan Region. The first was the March 13 ballistic missile attack on the home of the CEO of the KAR Group, the largest energy firm in the Kurdistan Region.

Subsequently, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani explained to an international forum in Dubai that rockets are among the tools being used by Iran to stop the Kurdistan Region from expanding its energy production.

Iraq Abstains, while Saudi Arabia, other Arab countries do the same

Baghdad abstained in Thursday's General Assembly vote despite its supposed "strategic relationship" with Washington.

Baghdad also abstained on a related vote last month. On March 2, a week after the Russian assault on Ukraine began, and after Russia had blocked a similar resolution in the Security Council, the UN General Assembly voted overwhelmingly, 141 to 5, in favor of a resolution that denounced the invasion and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Iraq's abstention in that vote was due, most probably, to Tehran's strong influence in Baghdad, and, presumably, it was the same reason that Iraq abstained in Thursday's General Assembly vote.

It is also notable that Arab countries that are usually considered US allies were among the 58 countries abstaining from Thursday's vote. They include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates.

The Gulf Arabs, led by Saudi Arabia, have been dismayed by the Biden administration's conciliatory approach to Iran, including its determined efforts to revive the 2015 Iranian nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Critics of the agreement complain that it will not achieve its stated aim: preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, but the Biden administration has simply ignored that criticism.

One consequence has been a reluctance of the Gulf Arabs to support the US in its confrontation with Russia over Ukraine. Russia is a major exporter of oil and gas. European countries, particularly Germany and Austria, are heavily dependent on imports of Russian energy.

As the US and Europe have tried to impose tough sanctions on Russia, they have sought to increase the availability of other energy supplies. However, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have rebuffed requests to increase their oil exports.

Their vote on Thursday was entirely consistent with their previously-established position.