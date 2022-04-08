Security

Security forces arrest 30 ‘Asian nationals’ attempting to enter Iraq illegally 

author_image Kurdistan 24
Iraqi special forces arrested at least 30 individuals as they tried to enter the country illegally, Apr. 7, 2022. (Photo: Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency/Facebook)
Iraq Smuggling Maysan Maysan Operations Command Drugs Tribal conflict

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi security forces announced the arrest of 30 people of “Asian nationalities” attempting to cross Iraq’s southern borders on Thursday. 

The Iraqi Federal Intelligence and Investigations Agency also announced the arrest of three Iraqi “smugglers”.

The 30 individuals were trying to enter Iraq via Maysan Province in the southeast. The agency did not disclose any further details on the exact citizenship of the detained individuals. 

A “specialized team” carried out the arrest operation, it said. 

Maysan has recently witnessed an uptick in tribal and drug-related violence. In response, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi formed the special Maysan Operations Command to restore security in the province. 

Over the last four years, at least 1,000 people have been killed by violence in the area. In early February, an anti-drugs judge was also assassinated. 

Security forces regularly conduct operations to confiscate illegal drugs smuggled into Iraq from neighboring countries.

