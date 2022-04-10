Security

Iraqi airstrikes killed 70 ISIS members in past three months 

author_image Kurdistan 24
An Iraqi Air Force F-16IQ Viper fighter jet parked at Balad Airbase in Saladin province. (Photo: AFP)
Iraq Iraq ISIS Air Strikes

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Iraqi airstrikes killed at least 70 ISIS militants over the past three months, according to a top security official. 

Even though Iraq carries out regular airstrikes and operations against ISIS militants, the group still “pose a threat” in northern, eastern, and western provinces, including Diyala, Kirkuk, southwest Nineveh, Anbar, and north Baghdad, Major General Tahsin Al-Khafaji told Iraqi state media on Friday. 

Iraq regularly carries out airstrikes against ISIS using its F-16 fighter jets.

Khafaji said that security forces had stopped the infiltration of terrorists into the country, particularly from the Syrian border. The government is presently strengthening its security measures on that border by installing surveillance cameras and building observation towers and wire barriers. 

Following the conclusion of the US-led coalition’s combat mission in Iraq, the country’s air force has ramped up its efforts to target the group to prevent it from making a resurgence. 

