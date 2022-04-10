Iraqi man murdered in Syria’s al-Hol camp

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – An Iraqi refugee was shot dead in the fourth section of Syria’s notorious al-Hol camp in the northeastern Hasakah province on Sunday.

The assailant used a silenced weapon to kill the Iraqi man, the Syria-based North Press news agency reported.

According to the report, the body was found with four gunshot wounds near the Fourth Section Mosque. It’s presently unknown who was behind the attack.

North Press noted that the Internal Security Forces (Asayish in Kurdish) found the body of an unidentified person in the camp on Jan. 1. It also cited unofficial statistics that estimate over 90 displaced Iraqis and Syrians, including women and children, were killed in the camp over the past year.

The UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) war monitor also pointed out that the murder “takes place in Al-Hawl (al-Hol) camp despite security campaigns carried out by SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces), Asayish, and counter-terrorism forces against ISIS cells during last March.”

The war monitor also renewed its “appeal to the international community to find a lasting solution to ‘Al-Hawl mini-state’ crisis, which is considered a clear and present danger to everyone.”

“We also urge international human rights organizations to put an immediate and serious plan for rehabilitating women and children in the camp, who were saturated with ISIS ideology, especially with a large number of children and the widespread presence of the group cells in the camp that continue to impart their poisonous ideas to the residents of the camp, particularly women and children,” it added.