UN Special Representative for Iraq plants palm tree at Baghdad compound as part of ‘Healthier Tomorrow’ challenge

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, accepted the “Healthier Tomorrow” challenge and planted a palm tree at the United Nations compound in Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Sunday.

“The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, accepted the Healthier Tomorrow challenge from World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Iraq, Dr. Ahmed Zouiten, and planted a palm tree today at the UN Integrated Compound in Baghdad,” tweeted the United Nations Assistant Mission to Iraq (UNAMI).

The challenge is part of World Health Day 2022, under the slogan “Our planet, our health.”

World Health Day is celebrated every year on Apr. 7 to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of the WHO in 1948.

Each year for this date, a theme is chosen that highlights an area of priority concern for WHO.

In the face of the current pandemic, a polluted planet, and increasing disease, the theme for World Health Day 2022 is: “Our Planet, Our Health.”