Environment

UN Special Representative for Iraq plants palm tree at Baghdad compound as part of ‘Healthier Tomorrow’ challenge

The challenge is part of World Health Day 2022, under the slogan “Our planet, our health.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, planting a palm tree at the UN Compound in Baghdad, as part of World Health Day, April 10, 2022. (Photo: UNAMI Twitter Account)
The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General (SRSG) for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, planting a palm tree at the UN Compound in Baghdad, as part of World Health Day, April 10, 2022. (Photo: UNAMI Twitter Account)
Iraq Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General SRSG World Health Day 2022 UNAMI WHO

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) - Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, accepted the “Healthier Tomorrow” challenge and planted a palm tree at the United Nations compound in Iraq’s capital Baghdad on Sunday. 

“The Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, accepted the Healthier Tomorrow challenge from World Health Organization (WHO) Representative in Iraq, Dr. Ahmed Zouiten, and planted a palm tree today at the UN Integrated Compound in Baghdad,” tweeted the United Nations Assistant Mission to Iraq (UNAMI). 

The challenge is part of World Health Day 2022, under the slogan “Our planet, our health.” 

World Health Day is celebrated every year on Apr. 7 to commemorate the anniversary of the founding of the WHO in 1948.

Each year for this date, a theme is chosen that highlights an area of priority concern for WHO. 

In the face of the current pandemic, a polluted planet, and increasing disease, the theme for World Health Day 2022 is: “Our Planet, Our Health.”

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive