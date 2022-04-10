KRG delegation to visit Baghdad to discuss oil and energy

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – A delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will visit Baghdad on Monday for talks on the autonomous region’s oil and energy sector.

The delegation will hold consultations on the oil and energy file, in addition to the recent decision of the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court (FSC), KRG spokesperson Jotiar Adil told Kurdistan 24

The delegation consists of the Minister of State for Negotiation Affairs with the Federal Government, Khalid Shwani, Chief of Cabinet Office Omid Sabah, Head of the Coordination and Follow-up Department Abdul Hakim Khasraw, and Cabinet Secretary Amanj Rahim.

In its last session, the Kurdistan Region Council of Ministers decided to send a high-level committee to Baghdad to discuss strengthening coordination and cooperation with the central government on oil and energy.

On Feb. 15, the FSC ruled that the oil and gas law of the Kurdistan Regional Government was unconstitutional.

The KRG called the ruling unconstitutional and unacceptable.