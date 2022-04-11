PM Barzani discusses health sector projects with Norwegian MAIN Organization

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a joint delegation from the Norwegian MAIN Organization and the Barzani Charity Foundation on Monday.

Prime Minister Barzani discussed the joint activities of the two charities in the Kurdistan Region with the representatives.

The Norwegian MAIN Organization and Barzani Charity Foundation are working on a number of joint projects in the Kurdistan Region's health sector. They are providing medicines and medical equipment worth more than $30 million.

They plan to finalize these joint projects within five years.