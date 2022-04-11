Health

PM Barzani discusses health sector projects with Norwegian MAIN Organization

The Norwegian MAIN Organization and Barzani Charity Foundation are working on a number of joint projects in the Kurdistan Region's health sector.
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in meeting with head of the Norwegian MAIN Organization, April 11, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Masrour Barzani Krg Norwegian MAIN Organization Barzani Charity Foundation Kurdistan Region Health Sector

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a joint delegation from the Norwegian MAIN Organization and the Barzani Charity Foundation on Monday. 

Prime Minister Barzani discussed the joint activities of the two charities in the Kurdistan Region with the representatives. 

The Norwegian MAIN Organization and Barzani Charity Foundation are working on a number of joint projects in the Kurdistan Region's health sector. They are providing medicines and medical equipment worth more than $30 million.

They plan to finalize these joint projects within five years.

