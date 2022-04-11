Turkey and Russia conduct joint patrol in Kobani countryside

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Russian and Turkish militaries carried out a joint patrol in the eastern countryside of Kobani in northern Syria on Monday, the Syria-based North Press news agency reported.

Eight Russian and Turkish military vehicles, and two Russian helicopters, began the patrol in the village of Gharib east of Kobani. The joint patrol passed through Qaramogh, Jishan, Kharabisan, Tahtani, and Baghdek villages on the way to Khanah village in the western countryside of Tal Abyad before returning to Gharib.

North Press pointed out that the Turkish vehicles drove back to Turkey while the Russian vehicles returned to their position in Sirrin, south of Kobani.

It was the 95th such joint patrol the two militaries have conducted since these patrols started in late 2019. The last patrol took place on Mar. 28.

In October 2019, Russia arranged a ceasefire with Turkey after Ankara launched Operation Peace Spring against the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northeast Syria. Turkey retained its control of Tal Abyad and Ras al-Ain (Serekaniye in Kurdish) and has carried out joint patrols with the Russian military in the area ever since.

The following December, the SDF agreed to allow Russia to establish bases around Ayn Issa and the Syrian government forces to increase their presence there.