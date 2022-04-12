UNDP signs MoU with Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Iraqi Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs (MoLSA) on Monday that focuses on promoting economic growth and employment opportunities in Iraq.

Today, we signed an MoU with Iraq's Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs (MoLSA). It focuses on promoting economic growth & employment opportunities in #Iraq.



We will together support small enterprises & create an enabling start-up ecosystem.



— UNDPIraq (@undpiniraq) April 11, 2022

"The partnership will promote sustainable economic growth and boost employment opportunities in Iraq," read a UNDP statement. "The MoU brings MoLSA and UNDP together to work on several initiatives, including supporting small enterprises and creating an enabling start-up ecosystem in Iraq."

According to the statement, "the collaboration will cut across policy, institutional, and individual levels to support innovative small businesses and start-ups needed for employment generation in Iraq."

"At UNDP, we prioritize support to Iraq to diversify the economy, boost sustainable livelihoods, and create jobs," said Zena Ali Ahmad, Resident Representative of UNDP Iraq. "We will focus on bolstering our efforts to support small enterprises and create more employment opportunities for Iraqis, especially vulnerable groups, as we help rebuild Iraq after years of conflict."

Ahmad pointed out that "the partnership comes at the right moment as it builds on the ongoing technical and training support UNDP has provided to MoLSA since December 2021."

"We are working closely with MoLSA to improve monitoring of small enterprises that have received loans and incubation services from the Ministry," she added.

Iraqi Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Judge Salar Abdul Sattar Mohammed described micro and small businesses as “the backbone of any economy, especially in a country like Iraq where they have the potential to create sustainable job opportunities.”

"Through this partnership with UNDP, we aim to create an enabling and nurturing environment for micro and small businesses in Iraq to succeed," Mohammed said.