KRG Council of Ministers to discuss energy negotiations with Baghdad 

The talks will be discussed during Wednesday’s Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. 
author_image Kurdistan 24
A KRG Council of Ministers meeting in the Kurdistan Region's capital Erbil. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Iraq Krg Oil and Gas

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) is set to discuss the latest round of energy talks its delegation had with Baghdad earlier this week, according to an agenda. 

The talks will be discussed during Wednesday’s Council of Ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani. 

On Monday, a ministerial-level KRG delegation arrived in Baghdad and met with the Iraqi Minister of Oil, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar. It was the first time a KRG delegation visited the Iraqi capital since the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court ruled against the autonomous region’s oil and gas law. 

The Iraqi side already made proposals to the Kurdish delegation this week, including opening a bank account for the Kurdish oil revenues and establishing an oil company headquartered in Erbil. 

The KRG delegation is expected to return to Baghdad in the “coming days”, a Kurdish media official announced on Tuesday. 

Prime Minister Barzani, on multiple occasions, has strongly rejected the court’s ruling, describing it as “unconstitutional”. Nevertheless, he has said that his government is willing to make agreements with Baghdad based on the constitution. 

