‘We want a radical solution to the outstanding problems with Baghdad’: PM Barzani tells US official

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood on Wednesday.

During their meeting, they discussed the political process in Iraq, including efforts to form a new government. They also discussed further strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

Secretary Hood pointed out that the Kurdistan Region is an important partner of the United States in the Middle East.

The prime minister reiterated that the Kurdistan Region wants a radical solution to its outstanding problems with Baghdad. He stressed that the autonomous region would not give up its constitutional rights under any pressure.