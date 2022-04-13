Politics

‘We want a radical solution to the outstanding problems with Baghdad’: PM Barzani tells US official

author_image Mustafa Shilani
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) with United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood, Apr. 13, 2022 (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (right) with United States Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood, Apr. 13, 2022 (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Kurdistan United States Iraq

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joey Hood on Wednesday.

During their meeting, they discussed the political process in Iraq, including efforts to form a new government. They also discussed further strengthening relations between the Kurdistan Region and the United States.

Secretary Hood pointed out that the Kurdistan Region is an important partner of the United States in the Middle East.

The prime minister reiterated that the Kurdistan Region wants a radical solution to its outstanding problems with Baghdad. He stressed that the autonomous region would not give up its constitutional rights under any pressure.

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive