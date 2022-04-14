PM Barzani calls on Baghdad to compensate Anfal victims on anniversary

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Thursday called on the Iraqi government to compensate the victims and survivors of the notorious Anfal campaign that massacred hundreds of thousands of Kurds in the late 1980s.

The Iraqi government must “fulfill its responsibility per the constitution in compensating the relatives of martyrs as well as victims and those harmed by the Anfal,” Barzani said in a statement.

The prime minister also reiterated the need for greater efforts to recognize and commemorate the atrocity, so it is not repeated. The statement added that his government would do its best to “serve” the victims and their families.

Barzani recently allocated nearly $2 million to finish the Martyrs’ Monument in the Kurdistan Region’s capital Erbil as part of efforts to memorialize the atrocities and genocides the Kurdish nation has suffered.

Every Apr. 14, the Kurdistan Region commemorates the Anfal campaign. The day marks the anniversary of the start of the campaign against Garmiyan on Apr. 14, 1988. At least 180,000 Kurds, including women and children, were killed in that genocidal campaign.