PM Barzani arrives in Turkey to meet President Erdogan

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani arrived in Istanbul, Turkey on Friday, where he will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).

The prime minister is set to discuss "fostering bilateral ties between the Kurdistan Region and Turkey as well as the latest developments in Iraq and the region," according to a KRG statement released on Friday.

This is Barzani's second official visit to Turkey to meet President Erdogan since his ninth cabinet entered office in July 2019.

Turkey and Kurdistan Region have close business, economic, and energy ties.