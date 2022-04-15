Politics

PM Barzani discusses 'latest developments in Iraq and the region' with Turkish President Erdogan

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Dolmabahce Palace in Turkey's Istanbul, Apr. 15, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani (left) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at Dolmabahce Palace in Turkey's Istanbul, Apr. 15, 2022. (Photo: KRG)
Turkey Masrour Barzani Krg Recep Tayyip Erdogan Istanbul Turkey

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on Friday and discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the region, according to an official statement. 

The two leaders emphasized the importance of increasing "cooperation opportunities" for the sake of the region's stability and security as they discussed the latest developments in Iraq and the Middle East, according to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). 

They also expressed their willingness to "foster coordination and bilateral ties" in all fields, particularly in the economic and trade sectors, based on mutual interest, the statement added. 

"I'm pleased to be back in Turkey," Barzani tweeted, adding that the agenda of his official visit is discussing bilateral relations between Turkey and the Kurdistan Region and the latest developments in the region.

In another tweet, the prime minister also said that he “had a productive exchange” with Erdogan “on regional developments and the potential of our bilateral relations.”

“”We explored new opportunities to increase bilateral trade and investment,” he added.

This is Barzani's second visit to Turkey since he became the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region in July 2019. 

Turkey and Kurdistan Region have close business, economic, and energy ties as well as cordial political relations. 

Kurdistan24 ©Copyright 2021
All Rights Reserved
Listen To
Kurdistan24 Radio On
Download
Kurdistan24 Applications On
Eutelsat11677 H 5040
NileSat11354 V 27500
Hotbird11373 H 27500
100.7FM
SLEMANI   HALABJA
99.7FM
ERBIL   KIRKUK   DUHOK
App Store Google Play Galaxy Store Huawei Store
Site Map -  Privacy Policy -  About -  Contact -  Frequencies and Apps -  Jobs -  Archive