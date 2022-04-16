Kurdistan Region nears completion of first hydropower project

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Deraluk Hydroelectric Project is one of the most important new ventures for producing additional electric power in the Kurdistan Region.

Work on the Deraluk project – located in the Dohuk province’s Amedi district – is still ongoing. When finished, it will add more than 37 megawatts of electricity to the national grid.

95 percent of the project has been completed, according to project supervisor Hassan Yousef. Upon completion, the generator will be linked to the national system network, the manager of the project said.

In an interview with Kurdistan 24, Youssef said "this is this the first time that such a project is implemented in the Kurdistan Region.”

Since the formation of the Kurdistan Region’s ninth cabinet, the Kurdistan Regional Government has set in motion a number of strategic projects in the field of electric power to increase supply to the population.

Youssef said, "unlike other projects in electricity, this project does not put up a burden on the government because it works on water and not gas."