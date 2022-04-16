SDF arrests wanted ISIS suspect near Hasakah

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)’s Coordination and Military Operations Center tweeted on Friday that the SDF arrested an ISIS suspect in Markada, in the Hasakah province.

The SDF said the individual “participated in carrying out assaults and attacking security checkpoints. Joint efforts will continue to secure.”

We've come a long way since this fight began, and we will continue working with our SDF partners to keep pressure on Daesh terrorists & defeat those who want to sow death & destruction to keep NE Syria safe & secure. #StrongerTogether https://t.co/NhGchUBLUL — Inherent Resolve (@CJTFOIR) April 16, 2022

The Twitter account of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name for the coalition, declared that they will “continue working with (...) SDF partners to keep pressure on Daesh terrorists & defeat those who want to sow death & destruction to keep NE Syria safe & secure.”

Despite the SDF and the US-led coalition announcing the defeat of the extremist group's so-called caliphate on Mar. 23, 2019, ISIS sleeper cell attacks continue in the liberated areas.

Read More: SDF arrests ISIS facilitator near Raqqa: coalition

In coordination with the US-led coalition, the SDF also arrested an ISIS facilitator near Raqqa on Thursday.