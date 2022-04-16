Security

SDF arrests wanted ISIS suspect near Hasakah

author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
The SDF and the US-led coalition against ISIS carried out a joint operation in the Hasakah province on Friday (Photo: SDF’s Coordination and Military Operations Center).
ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF)’s Coordination and Military Operations Center tweeted on Friday that the SDF arrested an ISIS suspect in Markada, in the Hasakah province.

The SDF said the individual “participated in carrying out assaults and attacking security checkpoints. Joint efforts will continue to secure.”

The Twitter account of the Combined Joint Task Force – Operation Inherent Resolve (CJTF-OIR), the official name for the coalition, declared that they will “continue working with (...) SDF partners to keep pressure on Daesh terrorists & defeat those who want to sow death & destruction to keep NE Syria safe & secure.”

Despite the SDF and the US-led coalition announcing the defeat of the extremist group's so-called caliphate on Mar. 23, 2019, ISIS sleeper cell attacks continue in the liberated areas.

In coordination with the US-led coalition, the SDF also arrested an ISIS facilitator near Raqqa on Thursday. 

