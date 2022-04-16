Religion

President Masoud Barzani congratulates Christians on Easter holidays

“I hope that all religious and ethnic minorities will coexist with each other in Iraq and the region in peace and freedom.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
The Christian community of Erbil celebrating Easter holidays, Kurdistan Region, 2019. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)
Kurdistan Masoud Barzani Easter Holiday Kurdistan Region Christian Community

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) President Masoud Barzani on Saturday evening congratulated Christians in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world on the Easter holidays. 

“On the Feast of the Resurrection of Jesus Christ (peace be upon him), we extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to the Christian brothers and sisters in Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the whole world,” President Barzani stated. 

Barzani said he hoped this occasion would deepen the principle of peaceful coexistence, brotherhood, harmony, and stability and be a step towards eradicating ​​terrorism and extremism. 

“I hope that all religious and ethnic minorities will coexist with each other in Iraq and the region in peace and freedom,” Barzani said.

“Eid Mubarak, and we wish you happiness and joy,” he concluded. 

