PM Barzani reaffirms commitment to coexistence, tolerance, and religious freedom in Kurdistan on Easter holidays

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday evening congratulated the Christians in the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and the world on the Easter holidays.

“On the Feast of Resurrection occasion, I extend my warmest congratulations and blessings to all the Christian brothers and sisters in Kurdistan, Iraq, and the world,” Barzani said on the eve of the Easter holiday. “Hoping that this feast will be filled with more joy and harmony among all components of Kurdistan and Iraq.”

Barzani reaffirmed the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG)’s unyielding commitment to consolidating the values ​​of coexistence, tolerance, and religious freedom in the Kurdistan Region.

“Eid Mubarak with continued happiness and delights,” said the prime minister.