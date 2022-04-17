Erbil wins 1:0 against Al-Zawraa in Iraqi Premier League 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Erbil Sport Club on Saturday night won 1:0 against the Iraqi Al-Zawraa club at Franso Hariri Football Stadium in the Kurdistan Region capital in a match attended by more than 20,000 fans.

Erbil’s Marwan Hussein scored the winning goal four minutes into the game. It was his second goal in the league.

With over 20,000 spectators in the stands, it was the most widely-attended match in the stadium since 2012. Erbil Governor Omed Khoshnaw and Iraqi Minister of Youth and Sports Adnan Dirjal also attended, along with other officials.

The win takes the Kurdish club from 13th to 9th place, securing 35 points in the 38-round league.

The match was part of the Iraqi Premier League’s 27th round.

Having joined Erbil Sport Club in December 2021 as its head coach, Nizar Mahrous had overseen eight wins out of the 13 matches the Kurdish club played.

Franco Atchou, the Togolese player of ESC, has been named the “best player” of the match by observers and fans of the club.

The ESC has been crowned the league’s champions four times.