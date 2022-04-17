Politics

'A fair and successful election is the right of the Kurdistan people': Deputy Speaker

“The Kurdistan Parliament must carry out its legal responsibility to ensure the election is held on time, and the democratic process in the region is not interrupted.”
author_image Dler S. Mohammed
Kurdistan Parliament Deputy Speaker Hemin Hawrami in meeting with the French Consul General to Erbil Olivier Decottignies, April 17, 2022. (Photo: Kurdistan Parliament Media Office)
Kurdistan Hemin Hawrami Kurdistan Parliament Kurdistan elections 2022 Olivier Decottignies

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Parliament Deputy Speaker Hemin Hawrami emphasized that having a fair and successful election in the Kurdistan Region is the right of its people during his meeting with the French Consul General to Erbil Olivier Decottignies on Sunday. 

“Holding a fair and successful election is the right of the Kurdistan people,” Hawrami told Decottignies at his office in parliament. “We all [Kurdish political parties] have political and legal responsibilities to make that happen.” 

Hawrami and Decottignies discussed the latest political developments in Kurdistan Region and Iraq, particularly Kurdistan’s upcoming parliamentary elections. 

“The Kurdistan Parliament must carry out its legal responsibility to ensure the election is held on time, and the democratic process in the region is not interrupted,” Hawrami emphasized. 

During his meeting with the German Consul General to Erbil Klemens Semtner on Wednesday, the deputy speaker also emphasized the importance of protecting the rights of the minorities and upholding their representation in the Kurdistan Parliament. He said the same applies to all other political and religious institutions and civil society organizations.

