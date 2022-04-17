Zero COVID-19 deaths recorded in Kurdistan Region over past 2 days: Health Ministry 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Ministry of Health did not record any COVID-19 deaths in the past two days.

No deaths caused by the COVID-19 have been recorded by the public health officials, according to the daily figures released by the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). These figures do not include tests done in private clinics.

The latest figures released by the health ministry on Sunday showed that out of 1,518 people tested in the preceding 24 hours, a mere 26 tested positive for the contagion.

Saturday’s figures were even lower, with only seven people testing positive.

Iraq and Kurdistan Region have gone through four waves of the pandemic. In Iraq, the pandemic infected more than two million people and killed 25,000 since it began in early 2020.

At least 436,000 people were infected in the Kurdistan Region, and 7,000 died.

According to Iraqi tallies, over 10 million people have received a dose of one of the vaccines. Iraq’s total population is approximately 40 million.

The COVID-19 restrictions in the country have been mainly relaxed.