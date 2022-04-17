KRG continues work on major water projects in Sulaimani province

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – The Kurdistan Region Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism announced on Sunday that it would resume work on the Ranya, Hajiyawa, Chuwarqurna water project, which costs $29.7 million, and the Darbandikhan water project, which cost $19.7 million.

The Ranya, Hajiyawa, and Chuwarqurna project will transport water from the Zey Bichuk River to a filtering station capable of processing 3,000 cubic meters per hour.

The project is being developed per international standards and is 69 percent complete. Following its completion, it will provide drinking water for people in the Ranya, Hajiyawa, and Chuwarqurna districts and their surrounding areas.

The KRG Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism also announced on Sunday that it would resume work on the Darbandikhan water project in Sulaimani province, which costs $19.7 million.

Sixty percent of the project was completed before work on it came to a halt in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Once it is finished, it will provide drinking water to 75,000 people in the Darbandikhan district and its surrounding areas.

The ninth cabinet of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani, pays close attention to such water projects across Kurdistan Region to ensure every town and village has enough drinking water.

The KRG is undertaking these projects as several UN agencies warn that Iraq will soon face severe desertification and more dust storms that will accelerate water shortages in the country.