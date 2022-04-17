More tourists flock to the Kurdistan Region's Mergapan resort

Forever green, forever full of water, forever cool, Mergapan is a natural tourist resort in the Kurdistan Region that has become increasingly popular with tourists in recent years.

Located 30 kilometers west of Sulaimani city, Mergapan has been developed into a mind-blowing resort for international and local tourists. Besides its small lake and snowy mountains, the resort now offers motels, camping sites, and other amenities for tourists.

"Since we have built new camping sites, we have seen a boom in the number of tourists," said Nabaz Hakeem, a local investor in Mergapan. "We are trying our best to make this paradise even more attractive for tourists."

Each year, thousands of tourists camp in Mergapan, spending several nights under the star-filled sky, trees, and mountains.

"I have come to this paradise all the way from Basra," tourist Kazim Mohammed told Kurdistan 24. "We are going to stay for four nights, away from all the noise and stress of the city. We have come with a group of 22 tourists, and we enjoy every second of it."

"In 2017, when I first came here with a friend, I could not believe my eyes," said Abubakir Hassan, the owner of a travel and tourism agency in Baghdad. "Since then, each year, I bring hundreds of tourists here. When they see the place, they all thank me as they enjoy the weather, water, and natural scenery. It's like no other place in Iraq."

Tourists also expressed their appreciation for the safety and security the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) provides, allowing everyone to enjoy their time in the Kurdistan Region without fear or worry.

"Besides enjoying our amazing time, we also feel safe and secure, which doubles the joy," said Ahmed Akeel, a tourist from Basra. "It feels so good to be in a place. You don't have to be worried or fear anything."

"We are having a great time here, and we appreciate this from the Kurdish government."