Chinese companies ready to invest in solar energy projects in Kurdistan Region: Consul General

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Chinese companies are ready to invest in solar energy in the Kurdistan Region, said the Consul General of China to Erbil Ni Ruchi on Monday.

Kurdistan Region Minister of Electricity Kamal Mohammed Salih briefed Consul General Ruchi on the autonomous region’s electricity sector.

During their meeting, Ruchi said Chinese companies are ready to invest in solar energy projects in the Kurdistan Region.

China isn’t the only country that has expressed its readiness to invest in this sector. Companies from the United Arab Emirates also intend to invest in the Kurdistan Region’s electricity sector through the development of solar energy, said the Gulf country’s envoy in Erbil last year.

The Kurdistan Region currently produces 75 megawatts of solar-generated electricity across Erbil, Sulaimani, and Duhok provinces.

In the summer of 2020, the Kurdistan Region supplied the Iraqi government with 500 megawatts of electricity. It was capable of doing so without affecting its own electricity supply.

A delegation from the Iraqi Electricity Ministry also visited the Kurdistan Region last November to try and learn from the autonomous region’s experience reforming its electricity sector.

Iraqi Electricity Minister Adil Kareem and his delegation came to Erbil and met with his Kurdish counterpart, Salih, to discuss cooperation in the sector.

The Iraqi delegation praised the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) for its progress in electricity generation and its successful reuse of gas flares from oilfields, which are harmful to the environment, for generating electricity.