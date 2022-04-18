Security

5 terrorist suspects arrested in Kirkuk

They were interrogated and transferred to the court.
author_image Wladimir van Wilgenburg
Five suspected terrorists were arrested in Kirkuk on Sunday, Apr. 17, 2022 (Photo: Yehia Rasool/Twitter)
Iraq Kirkuk Iraqi Federal Police Yehia Rasool Iron Hammer Operation Iraqi Joint Operations Command

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Five suspected terrorists have been arrested in different parts of the Kirkuk province, Iraq's military spokesperson announced in a tweet on Sunday.

Yehia Rasool, the spokesperson for Iraq's Commander in Chief, did not elaborate further on the identities of the arrested "terrorists". 

He added that the National Security Service detachments in Kirkuk arrested the suspects after obtaining judicial approval. They were interrogated and transferred to the court.

The Iraqi Federal Police also said they had destroyed an ISIS hideout in a valley south of Kirkuk and seized several weapons and explosives.

On Wednesday, the Iraqi Joint Operations Command announced the launch of the Iron Hammer Operation in Kirkuk Governorate, the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported.

The INA report said the operation's goal is to clean the "Wadi al-Shay and Wadi Azgaitun in Kirkuk Governorate and the areas adjacent to the Hamrin Mountains" of ISIS hideouts and caves.

Iraqi F-16 fighter jets also targeted a group of ISIS militants in the country's eastern Diyala province on Sunday afternoon, the military announced.

ISIS is currently most active in these disputed territories between Baghdad and Erbil, where a major security vacuum emerged between Iraqi and Kurdish positions in late 2017.

Since November, however, the Peshmerga and the Iraqi military have increased joint operations to clear ISIS remnants from these areas, including Kirkuk, Makhmour, and Garmiyan. 

