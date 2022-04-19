PHOTOS: PM Barzani at 10 Downing Street 

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with his British counterpart Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street in London on Tuesday.

Barzani arrived in London on Monday along with a high-level delegation to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.

Johnson received Barzani at his office at 10 Downing Street, where the two leaders highlighted the “important” relationship between Erbil and London.

Prime Minister Johnson recalled his last visit to the Kurdistan Region in 2015 when he was the mayor of London.

“I think we have not met each other for a long time,” Johnson told Barzani.

“You are great friends of Iraq and the Kurdistan Region,” Barzani told his counterpart, recalling the UK’s support during the “difficult time” fighting ISIS.

Barzani is expected to meet a number of top British officials during his visit.