British official reiterates her country's support for KRG reforms

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Amanda Milling, Britain’s Minister of State for Asia and the Middle East, on Tuesday.

“We met the British Minister for Asia and the Middle East Mrs. Amanda Milling in London today,” Barzani wrote in a Facebook post. “In the meeting, we discussed the latest developments in Iraq, the efforts to form the new government, and ways to strengthen relations between the Kurdistan Region and Britain.”

“In another part of the meeting, we discussed the reforms launched by the Kurdistan Regional Government in all fields,” said the prime minister. “In this context, the British Minister of State renewed her country's support for the Kurdistan Regional Government.”

In a tweet, Prime Minister Barzani called the meeting a “constructive exchange”.

“Constructive exchange with Milling on the benefits of success between Erbil and Baghdad and the dangers of failure,” Barzani tweeted on Tuesday afternoon. “The UK can help move that dialogue forward - as a trusted partner in both capitals.”

“That starts with us looking inwards and uniting behind a single banner.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister met with his British counterpart Boris Johnson in London. During their meeting, Johnson highlighted the “very, very important relationship” between Kurdistan Region and the UK.

Barzani and his accompanying governmental delegation arrived in London on Monday to discuss trade and investment ties between the Kurdistan Region and the United Kingdom.