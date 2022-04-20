PM Barzani and Britain's foreign secretary discuss Iraqi government formation process

ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani discussed the latest political developments in Iraq and ongoing efforts to form a new government in Baghdad with Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in London on Tuesday.

The two officials also discussed bilateral relations between London and Erbil as well as relations between the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and the Government of Iraq, according to a statement from Prime Minister Barzani's office.

They both agreed that outstanding issues between Erbil and Baghdad should be resolved per the Iraqi constitution, the press release noted.

Earlier Tuesday, Barzani met with the UK Secretaries of State for Education and Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and the Minister for Asia and the Middle East.

The prime minister began his busy day in London with a visit to meet his British counterpart Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street. The two leaders highlighted the cordial ties between the United Kingdom and the Kurdistan Region.

Barzani also met with the Iraqi Ambassador to London, Mohammad Jaafar al-Sadr, the official nominee of the biggest coalition for the Iraqi premiership, and discussed the government formation efforts.